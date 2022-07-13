Restaurant Manager Big Esso - Mabu Mabu

Restaurant manager position for an experienced manager or person with solid industry experience who is determined to grow and build their skills as a manager.

WHO WE ARE:

Mabu Mabu is a Torres Strait owned and led business with an emphasis on using fresh, seasonal and native ingredients to create beautiful dishes that bring people together. We are looking for a bold, authentic and exciting Restaurant Manager to grow with us and celebrate Australian cuisine in all its diversity!





WHAT WE'RE AFTER:

We are on the lookout for a Restaurant Manager to help drive our mission-focused experience, ensure high-quality of service and maintain a respectful, supportive and confident team dynamic.





The right candidate can confidently:

Supervise front of house staff and supervisors to ensure high quality of service

Deliver quality, mission-driven, memorable and tailored service to guests

Create a fun and relaxed atmosphere

Operate with a culture of respect and transparency

Ensure functions run smoothly and according to plan

Edit and order menus to be printed as required

Back up the directors, executive chef and general manager

Maintain a positive attitude towards the role and the people you are around (staff, customers, suppliers)

Update and deliver effective training models including service training, native ingredients, menu training and Mabu Mabu mission

Train staff to perform allocated roles, upselling techniques and how to talk to customers about the food and drinks we serve

Ability to jump into any section with ease (bar, coffee, hosting, serving) and lead by example

Manage inventory

Main point of contact for any customer or staff queries and grievances

Managing the roster for Front of House when needed

Make suggestions to heighten customer experience and profitability of the venue



What experience are we looking for?

Proven ability to perform the role of manager effectively

Excellent interpersonal skills

Prior experience in upselling techniques

Prior experience in section waiting in a fast-paced restaurant

Highly organized

Experience across multiple areas of a venue is ideal (coffee, bar, floor, back of house)

Experience with native ingredients (ideal)





The role will be full time over 4-5 days.





Example roster:



1. Thursday (day), Fri/Sat (double), Sun (day) OR



2. Tue (day), Thur (day), Fri (night), Sat (double), Sun (day)





Opening hours: 11am - late (Tue-Sunday)







We will not tolerate toxic hospo culture - we pride ourselves on our ability to communicate respectfully amongst our team and we are commited to being a safe, supportive and inclusive workplace.

We strongly encourage First Nations, women and QTIPOC+ communities to apply.

If you're interested in working with us, please email us a copy of your resume and a cover letter to hello@mabumabu.com.au with the subject 'Job Application - Big Esso'.







Applications will close on the 14th August.