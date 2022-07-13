Employer Sign In Employers
Restaurant Manager

Big Esso - Mabu Mabu

  • Date Listed: 2022-07-13
  • Location: Federation Square, Melbourne VIC, Australia melbourne 3004
  • Salary: Not specified
  • Industry: Hospitality
  • Position: Hospitality Management
  • Work Type: Full Time Work

Restaurant manager position for an experienced manager or person with solid industry experience who is determined to grow and build their skills as a manager.

  • Work in a respectful, inclusive, and exciting hospitality company
  • Option to have a 4 day work week (3 days off each week!)
  • Drive our mission to uplift native ingredients and First Nations culture and history

WHO WE ARE:

Mabu Mabu is a Torres Strait owned and led business with an emphasis on using fresh, seasonal and native ingredients to create beautiful dishes that bring people together. We are looking for a bold, authentic and exciting Restaurant Manager to grow with us and celebrate Australian cuisine in all its diversity!


WHAT WE'RE AFTER:

We are on the lookout for a Restaurant Manager to help drive our mission-focused experience, ensure high-quality of service and maintain a respectful, supportive and confident team dynamic. 


           The right candidate can confidently:

  • Supervise front of house staff and supervisors to ensure high quality of service
  • Deliver quality, mission-driven, memorable and tailored service to guests
  • Create a fun and relaxed atmosphere
  • Operate with a culture of respect and transparency
  • Ensure functions run smoothly and according to plan
  • Edit and order menus to be printed as required
  • Back up the directors, executive chef and general manager 
  • Maintain a positive attitude towards the role and the people you are around (staff, customers, suppliers)
  • Update and deliver effective training models including service training, native ingredients, menu training and Mabu Mabu mission
  • Train staff to perform allocated roles, upselling techniques and how to talk to customers about the food and drinks we serve
  • Ability to jump into any section with ease (bar, coffee, hosting, serving) and lead by example
  • Manage inventory 
  • Main point of contact for any customer or staff queries and grievances
  • Managing the roster for Front of House when needed
  • Make suggestions to heighten customer experience and profitability of the venue

    What experience are we looking for?
  • Proven ability to perform the role of manager effectively
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Prior experience in upselling techniques
  • Prior experience in section waiting in a fast-paced restaurant
  • Highly organized
  • Experience across multiple areas of a venue is ideal (coffee, bar, floor, back of house)
  • Experience with native ingredients (ideal)

          The role will be full time over 4-5 days.


Example roster:

1. Thursday (day), Fri/Sat (double), Sun (day) OR

2. Tue (day), Thur (day), Fri (night), Sat (double), Sun (day) 


Opening hours: 11am - late (Tue-Sunday)


We will not tolerate toxic hospo culture - we pride ourselves on our ability to communicate respectfully amongst our team and we are commited to being a safe, supportive and inclusive workplace.

We strongly encourage First Nations, women and QTIPOC+ communities to apply.

If you're interested in working with us, please email us a copy of your resume and a cover letter to hello@mabumabu.com.au with the subject 'Job Application - Big Esso'. 


Applications will close on the 14th August. 

