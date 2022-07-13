Restaurant Manager
Big Esso - Mabu Mabu
Restaurant manager position for an experienced manager or person with solid industry experience who is determined to grow and build their skills as a manager.
- Work in a respectful, inclusive, and exciting hospitality company
- Option to have a 4 day work week (3 days off each week!)
- Drive our mission to uplift native ingredients and First Nations culture and history
WHO WE ARE:
Mabu Mabu is a Torres Strait owned and led business with an emphasis on using fresh, seasonal and native ingredients to create beautiful dishes that bring people together. We are looking for a bold, authentic and exciting Restaurant Manager to grow with us and celebrate Australian cuisine in all its diversity!
WHAT WE'RE AFTER:
We are on the lookout for a Restaurant Manager to help drive our mission-focused experience, ensure high-quality of service and maintain a respectful, supportive and confident team dynamic.
The right candidate can confidently:
- Supervise front of house staff and supervisors to ensure high quality of service
- Deliver quality, mission-driven, memorable and tailored service to guests
- Create a fun and relaxed atmosphere
- Operate with a culture of respect and transparency
- Ensure functions run smoothly and according to plan
- Edit and order menus to be printed as required
- Back up the directors, executive chef and general manager
- Maintain a positive attitude towards the role and the people you are around (staff, customers, suppliers)
- Update and deliver effective training models including service training, native ingredients, menu training and Mabu Mabu mission
- Train staff to perform allocated roles, upselling techniques and how to talk to customers about the food and drinks we serve
- Ability to jump into any section with ease (bar, coffee, hosting, serving) and lead by example
- Manage inventory
- Main point of contact for any customer or staff queries and grievances
- Managing the roster for Front of House when needed
- Make suggestions to heighten customer experience and profitability of the venue
What experience are we looking for?
- Proven ability to perform the role of manager effectively
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Prior experience in upselling techniques
- Prior experience in section waiting in a fast-paced restaurant
- Highly organized
- Experience across multiple areas of a venue is ideal (coffee, bar, floor, back of house)
- Experience with native ingredients (ideal)
The role will be full time over 4-5 days.
Example roster:
1. Thursday (day), Fri/Sat (double), Sun (day) OR
2. Tue (day), Thur (day), Fri (night), Sat (double), Sun (day)
Opening hours: 11am - late (Tue-Sunday)
We will not tolerate toxic hospo culture - we pride ourselves on our ability to communicate respectfully amongst our team and we are commited to being a safe, supportive and inclusive workplace.
We strongly encourage First Nations, women and QTIPOC+ communities to apply.
If you're interested in working with us, please email us a copy of your resume and a cover letter to hello@mabumabu.com.au with the subject 'Job Application - Big Esso'.
Applications will close on the 14th August.